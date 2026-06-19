Stock recommendations for 19 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian benchmark indices gained for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, navigating an early tug-of-war between competing global cues.
Stock market recap: The Indian benchmark indices gained for the fifth consecutive session on Thursday, navigating an early tug-of-war between competing global cues.
Broader sentiment was strongly supported by a sharp drop in Brent crude prices to around $75.9 per barrel following a interim US-Iran peace agreement, which helped offset a hawkish policy stance from the US Federal Reserve. Rebounding from initial lows,
Broader sentiment was strongly supported by a sharp drop in Brent crude prices to around $75.9 per barrel following a interim US-Iran peace agreement, which helped offset a hawkish policy stance from the US Federal Reserve. Rebounding from initial lows,
BSE Sensex closed 254 points higher at 77,410, while NSE Nifty 50 advanced 82 points to settle at 24,168. Sectoral trends revealed strong rotational buying, with Banking, Healthcare, and Real Estate spearheading the late-stage recovery. Stocks such as Max Healthcare, State Bank of India, and HDFC Bank emerged as key pillars of support.
Conversely, the technology sector faced sustained profit-booking, acting as the primary laggard. Market breadth remained firmly positive, displaying a healthy advance-decline ratio with 1,897 advancing stocks against 1,349 declines. Mechanically, the index validated its short-term bullish trend by holding comfortably above its 20- and 50-day exponential moving averages, positioning the psychological 24,000 zone as a vital support level for the upcoming sessions.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Marksans Pharma Ltd (current price: ₹261)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in regulated markets, focus on OTC and generic products, diversified product portfolio, strong export revenue base, growing presence in US and UK markets, consistent profitability track record, healthy balance sheet with low debt, strong cash flow generation, beneficiary of rising healthcare demand, expansion in product offerings, improving manufacturing capabilities, long-term growth in global generics, strong compliance track record, opportunity from new product launches, and attractive valuation relative to peers.
- Key metrics: P/E: 27.48, 52-week high: ₹266.60, volume: ₹128.54
- Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle breakout
- Risk factors: Regulatory compliance risks, pricing pressure in generics market, dependence on regulated markets, currency fluctuation impact, intense competition in pharmaceuticals, delays in product approvals, margin pressure from input costs, customer concentration risk, product concentration risk, USFDA inspection risks, supply chain disruptions, patent and litigation risks, slowdown in key export markets, R&D execution risks, and earnings volatility from regulatory events.
- Buy: ₹258–262
- Target price: ₹300 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹245
Buy: LG Electronics India Limited (current price: ₹3,704)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong brand recognition in India, market leadership in key appliance categories, diversified product portfolio, extensive distribution network, strong after-sales service network, beneficiary of rising consumer spending, growing premiumization trend, strong manufacturing presence in India, healthy cash flow generation, opportunity from rural penetration growth, beneficiary of increasing household appliance adoption, strong parent company support, expansion in smart home products, economies of scale advantage, and long-term consumer durables growth story.
- Key metrics: P/E: 28.04, 52-week high: ₹3,838.00, volume: ₹49.57 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA on above average volume
- Risk factors: Intense competition in consumer durables, dependence on discretionary consumer spending, raw material price volatility, margin pressure from pricing competition, economic slowdown affecting demand, currency fluctuation impact, rapid technology changes, inventory management risks, rising marketing and distribution costs, dependence on seasonal demand, import dependence for certain components, regulatory and compliance risks, supply chain disruptions, premium segment demand slowdown, and valuation risk post listing.
- Buy at: ₹3,667–3,723
- Target price: ₹4,15 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹3,490
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended higher on 18 June, with Nifty 50 gaining 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to close at 24,168.00 after a largely range-bound session that saw a sharp late-afternoon rally. Market breadth remained positive, with 1,897 stocks advancing, 1,349 stocks declining, and 100 remaining unchanged, indicating broad-based participation despite mixed sectoral performance. Financials led the gains, with Nifty Financial Services (+0.73%), PSU Bank (+0.66%), Private Bank (+0.49%), Realty (+0.69%), Pharma (+0.56%), and Healthcare (+0.98%) supporting the benchmark. Defensive sectors such as FMCG (+0.20%) and Consumer Durables (+0.43%) also contributed positively.
However, IT remained the key laggard, with Nifty IT falling 1.19%, while Metal and Oil & Gas indices were largely flat. The index traded within a range of 24,036.95–24,189.25 during the day before closing near the upper end of its intraday range, reflecting improving sentiment into the close.
From a technical perspective, it continued its recovery momentum. Price action remains constructive, with the index decisively breaking above its short-term falling trendline and holding above the 20- and 50-DMA, indicating improving market structure. Importantly, Nifty is now trading very close to its 100-DMA (around 24,220), a key medium-term trend indicator. Momentum indicators have also turned supportive.
The RSI has risen sharply to 62.4, moving above its signal line and remaining comfortably above the neutral 50 mark, suggesting strengthening positive momentum without yet entering overbought territory. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to witness a bullish crossover, with the MACD line trending above the signal line and the histogram expanding in positive territory, indicating improving upside momentum and strengthening trend participation.
The index closed above the psychologically important 24,000 mark, reinforcing the improvement in near-term market sentiment. From a technical standpoint, the index is showing signs of strengthening momentum following its recent recovery and breakout attempt from the prevailing corrective trend.
A decisive breakout and sustained close above 24,000–24,100 would further validate the bullish setup, potentially setting the stage for an extension of the ongoing rally toward 24,350–24,600 over the coming sessions. The broader price structure continues to exhibit a pattern of higher lows, reflecting improving buying interest at lower levels. On the downside, 23,800–23,650 remains a critical support area, and holding above this range is essential to maintain the current positive bias and preserve the constructive market outlook.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 57,594.45 and maintained a firm undertone throughout the session. The index witnessed some intraday volatility, touching a high of 58,021.25 and a low of 57,583.20 before closing near the day’s high at 57,963.80, gaining 378.75 points (+0.66%). The ability to hold above the opening level and finish strongly indicates sustained buying interest rather than short covering alone. Importantly, the index has decisively moved above the 200-DMA (57,027) and is now challenging a key overhead supply zone near 58,000. The recent sequence of higher highs and higher lows suggests improving market structure, while the breakout from a short-term consolidation range reinforces the bullish setup. Sustained participation from heavyweight banking constituents has further strengthened the broader sentiment.
The momentum indicators continue to support the positive price action. The RSI (14) is at 70.97, having crossed into overbought territory, reflecting strong bullish momentum and improving trend strength. While elevated RSI readings can occasionally lead to short-term consolidation, they often persist during strong uptrends. The MACD remains firmly bullish, with the MACD line (732.72) trading well above the signal line (311.04) and the positive histogram expanding, indicating strengthening upward momentum. The recent bullish crossover remains intact, and there is no visible negative divergence at present. Rising RSI with an expanding MACD histogram suggests that buying pressure continues to dominate and dips are likely to attract fresh demand.
From a technical perspective, immediate support is around 57,600–57,500, followed by a stronger support zone near 57,000–57,050, where the 200 DMA is currently positioned. On the upside, 58,000–58,100 remains the first resistance band, while a decisive breakout above this zone could open the path towards 58,500 and subsequently 59,000. The technical structure has improved considerably after reclaiming key moving averages, and momentum indicators are aligned in favour of the bulls. Supporting macro cues such as stable domestic liquidity, resilience in financial stocks, and improving risk appetite could continue to aid sentiment. If the index remains above the 200 DMA, the broader bias is likely to remain positive, with buy-on-dips emerging as the preferred strategy in the near term.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.