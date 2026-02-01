Budget Day stock recommendations from MarketSmith India

From a technical perspective, Nifty 50 ended the session with a constructive rebound after recent corrective pressure, reflecting improving price action on the daily chart. The index formed a strong recovery candle, indicating buying interest emerging at lower levels after a sharp sell-off earlier in the week. Despite this bounce, the broader price structure suggests the index remains in a corrective phase within the medium-term uptrend, with recent candles highlighting heightened volatility and indecision. Momentum indicators also echo this moderation. The RSI has drifted lower and is hovering in the low-40s zone, staying below its average and reflecting weakening bullish strength without entering deeply oversold territory. This suggests limited downside acceleration but also a lack of strong buying interest. The MACD remains in bearish territory, with the signal line below zero and the histogram continuing to show negative bars, indicating that downside momentum, though moderating, persists.