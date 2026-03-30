Stock recommendations for 30 March from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp correction on Friday, 27 March 2026, as the Nifty 50 plunged nearly 450 points (1.93%) to close around 22,856, while the Sensex tanked more than 1,500 points. The sell-off was primarily driven by escalating US-Iran geopolitical tensions and a spike in Brent crude prices toward $123 per barrel. Sentiment was further dampened by the Indian rupee breaching the 94 per USD mark and the government’s sudden mandate for an export tax on fuels. This led to a significant drag on heavyweights, with Reliance Industries sliding more than 4%. On the sectoral front, PSU Banks and Auto were the worst laggards, with the former cratering over 3%, while IT and Pharma showed relative resilience as defensive plays. The market breadth was overwhelmingly bearish, reflected in a skewed advance-decline ratio, with nearly 473 stocks hitting 52-week lows on the NSE.