Stock recommendations for 19 February from MarketSmith India

The Nifty staged a sharp rebound from its key demand zone of 25,350-25,400, highlighting strong buying interest at lower levels and reinforcing the near-term base formation. However, on the upside, the index is approaching a critical supply band in 25,800-26,000, which has historically witnessed consistent selling pressure. A sustained and decisive close above 26,000 would mark an important technical breakout, potentially reviving bullish momentum and paving the way for a move toward 26,300 in the near term. That said, the broader 25,80-26,000 zone remains a formidable resistance corridor, and any further upside is likely to be tested by supply absorption in this range before a clearer directional trend emerges.