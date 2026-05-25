Stock recommendations for 25 May from MarketSmith India

The RSI (14) is currently placed near 45.87 and has shown a modest uptick from lower levels, indicating that downside momentum is gradually easing. However, the oscillator remains below the equilibrium 50 mark, suggesting that bullish momentum is not yet fully established. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line trading below the signal line, reflecting lingering bearish undertones in the intermediate trend. The narrowing histogram bars. However, hint at a possible slowdown in selling pressure. Technically, the setup indicates an early-stage stabilization attempt rather than a confirmed trend reversal. Momentum indicators suggest that sustained buying above near-term resistance levels will be crucial for stronger upside confirmation.