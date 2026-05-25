Stock recommendations for 25 May from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks finished Friday's session on a positive note, rebounding from the previous day's marginal losses. Nifty 50 closed 0.27% higher at 23,719.30, gaining 64.60 points, while BSE Sensex similarly logged gains to hover around 75,400.
Sentiment was buoyed by stabilizing global cues, a recovery in the Indian rupee, supported by suspected central bank intervention, and structural support near 23,600. Sectoral performance remained highly mixed. The rally was predominantly led by financials, with Nifty Private Bank surging 1.49% and Nifty Financial Services up 1.13%, supported by earnings-led buying in heavyweights, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
Conversely, defensive sectors faced pressure. Nifty Healthcare declined 1.52%, and Nifty Pharma dropped 1.27%, while Nifty Media slipped 1.47%. Broader market participation remained constructive, with the overall advance-decline ratio closing at 1,748 advances against 1,522 declines, along with 97 unchanged counters.