Stock recommendations for 25 May from MarketSmith India

Sentiment was buoyed by stabilizing global cues, a recovery in the Indian rupee, supported by suspected central bank intervention, and structural support near 23,600. Sectoral performance remained highly mixed. The rally was predominantly led by financials, with Nifty Private Bank surging 1.49% and Nifty Financial Services up 1.13%, supported by earnings-led buying in heavyweights, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.