Stock recommendations for 25 May from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks finished Friday's session on a positive note, rebounding from the previous day's marginal losses. Nifty 50 closed 0.27% higher at 23,719.30, gaining 64.60 points, while BSE Sensex similarly logged gains to hover around 75,400.
The Indian equity benchmarks finished Friday's session on a positive note, rebounding from the previous day's marginal losses. Nifty 50 closed 0.27% higher at 23,719.30, gaining 64.60 points, while BSE Sensex similarly logged gains to hover around 75,400.
Sentiment was buoyed by stabilizing global cues, a recovery in the Indian rupee, supported by suspected central bank intervention, and structural support near 23,600. Sectoral performance remained highly mixed. The rally was predominantly led by financials, with Nifty Private Bank surging 1.49% and Nifty Financial Services up 1.13%, supported by earnings-led buying in heavyweights, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
Sentiment was buoyed by stabilizing global cues, a recovery in the Indian rupee, supported by suspected central bank intervention, and structural support near 23,600. Sectoral performance remained highly mixed. The rally was predominantly led by financials, with Nifty Private Bank surging 1.49% and Nifty Financial Services up 1.13%, supported by earnings-led buying in heavyweights, such as ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank.
Conversely, defensive sectors faced pressure. Nifty Healthcare declined 1.52%, and Nifty Pharma dropped 1.27%, while Nifty Media slipped 1.47%. Broader market participation remained constructive, with the overall advance-decline ratio closing at 1,748 advances against 1,522 declines, along with 97 unchanged counters.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Meesho Limited (current price: ₹199)
- Why is it recommended: Strong presence in value e-commerce, fast-growing user base, focus on Tier-2/3 markets, asset-light marketplace model, strong mobile-first platform, increasing seller ecosystem, beneficiary of digital commerce growth, competitive pricing advantage, growing logistics network, strong order volume growth, expanding product categories, improving monetization opportunities, backing from reputed investors, focus on affordability segment, and large untapped market opportunity.
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹254.40, volume: ₹224.21
- Technical analysis: Tight range breakout
- Risk factors: Intense competition from Amazon & Flipkart, high cash burn risk, profitability uncertainty, dependence on discount-driven demand, regulatory risks in e-commerce, rising logistics and delivery costs, customer retention challenges, seller quality and counterfeit risk, dependence on festive season demand, margin pressure from competition, data privacy and cybersecurity risks, slowdown in consumer spending, execution risk in scaling operations, IPO valuation uncertainty, and dependence on external funding in growth phase.
- Buy: ₹197–200
- Target price: ₹230 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹187
Buy: Dynamatic Technologies Limited (current price: ₹11,170)
- Why is it recommended:
- Strong aerospace manufacturing presence, supplier to global aerospace companies, beneficiary of defence sector growth, high entry barriers in aerospace business, strong precision engineering capabilities, export-oriented revenue mix, opportunity from India defence push, long-term aerospace demand visibility, diversified industrial business segments, increasing focus on high-value products, strategic global partnerships, growth potential in commercial aviation, strong niche positioning, and expansion in defence manufacturing, beneficiary of “Make in India” theme.
- Key metrics: P/E:160.75, 52-week high: ₹12,875.00, volume: ₹25.01 crore
- Technical analysis: Bounce back from its 50 DMA
- Risk factors: Dependence on aerospace industry cycle, high client concentration risk, delay in defence or aerospace orders, execution risk in complex projects, export market slowdown risk, forex fluctuation impact, high working capital requirements, margin pressure from input costs, regulatory and compliance risks, geopolitical risks affecting exports, long gestation period for contracts, technology upgradation costs, economic slowdown affecting aviation sector, order cancellation or postponement risk, and limited liquidity in the stock.
- Buy at: ₹11,058–11,226
- Target price: ₹12,900 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹10,500
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 22 May
Indian equity markets ended marginally higher on May 22, 2026, with benchmark indices recovering from intraday volatility amid selective buying in financials and metals. Nifty 50 closed at 23,719.30, up 64.60 points or 0.27%, after moving in a broad range of 23,671–23,835 during the session, while Sensex also settled in positive territory, supported by gains in private banks. Market breadth remained moderately positive, with 1,748 stocks advancing, 1,522 declining, and 97 remaining unchanged, indicating a balanced but stock-specific market tone. On the sectoral front, Nifty Private Bank (+1.49%), Financial Services (+1.13%), and Metal (+0.44%) outperformed, reflecting continued institutional interest in rate-sensitive and cyclical pockets. On the downside, Healthcare (-1.52%), Media (-1.47%), Pharma (-1.27%), and IT (-0.37%) witnessed profit booking, weighing on broader sentiment. Midcap healthcare stocks also remained under pressure.
Nifty has struggled to decisively reclaim its 50-DMA over the past five to six trading sessions, reflecting limited bullish conviction at higher levels. However, the index managed to close above the 50-DMA in today’s session, offering an early sign of improving near-term sentiment. Despite this, price action remains relatively subdued, with the index remaining below key short-term moving averages, indicating persistent caution among market participants even as the broader market shows resilience.
The recent formation of lower highs on the daily chart suggests that upside momentum remains constrained unless sustained buying interest emerges above the 50-DMA. From a technical standpoint, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 47 and remains below its signal line, indicating weakening momentum and a neutral-to-bearish undertone in the near term. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory with a subdued histogram, indicating fading bullish momentum and reinforcing the ongoing consolidation bias in the market.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has downgraded to an “Uptrend Under Pressure” from a “Confirmed Uptrend”.
Technically, Nifty continues to face resistance in 23,750–24,000, which coincides with the placement of the 21- and 50-DMA, making this region a crucial hurdle from a price action perspective. The index has struggled to sustain above these moving averages over the past few sessions, indicating persistent selling pressure at higher levels and a cautious near-term sentiment. On the downside, immediate support is placed around 23,300, while a breach below this level could increase pressure toward 23,000.
How did Nifty Bank perform on 22 May?
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note at 53,483.85 and witnessed steady buying interest through the session. The index touched an intraday high of 54,213.05, while the day’s low remained at 53,483.55, indicating that bulls defended the opening zone effectively. The benchmark eventually settled at 54,055.35, gaining 615.95 points or 1.15% on the day. Price action suggests a mild rebound after recent weakness, with the formation of a relatively strong bullish candle near short-term support levels. Despite the recovery, the index continues to trade below its key medium-term moving averages, highlighting that the broader trend remains under pressure. On the sectoral front, selective banking heavyweights contributed to the rebound, while volatility stayed relatively contained compared to recent sessions.
The RSI (14) is currently placed near 45.87 and has shown a modest uptick from lower levels, indicating that downside momentum is gradually easing. However, the oscillator remains below the equilibrium 50 mark, suggesting that bullish momentum is not yet fully established. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory, with the MACD line trading below the signal line, reflecting lingering bearish undertones in the intermediate trend. The narrowing histogram bars. However, hint at a possible slowdown in selling pressure. Technically, the setup indicates an early-stage stabilization attempt rather than a confirmed trend reversal. Momentum indicators suggest that sustained buying above near-term resistance levels will be crucial for stronger upside confirmation.
Immediate support is placed at 53,730–53,480, aligned with the 10-DMA and the day’s low/open zone. A breakdown below this band could drag the index toward 52,900–52,500, near the recent swing support area. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 54,560–54,685, where the 50-DMA and 21-DMA are clustered. Above that, stronger resistance lies near 57,040–57,225, marked by the 200- and 100-DMA. Going forward, Nifty Bank must sustain above 54,700 to confirm follow-through strength. Until then, the rebound looks more like short covering within a broader corrective structure, with upside likely capped unless fresh buying emerges.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.