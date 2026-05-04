The Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final session of April on a weak note, with Nifty 50 retreating 0.74% to close at 23,997.55. The Sensex mirrored this decline, dropping 0.75% (582 points) to finish at 76,913.50. Heightened volatility was the hallmark of the day as investors grappled with escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in Brent crude prices toward $125 per barrel.
Stock recommendations for 4 May from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 4 May. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
The Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final session of April on a weak note, with Nifty 50 retreating 0.74% to close at 23,997.55. The Sensex mirrored this decline, dropping 0.75% (582 points) to finish at 76,913.50. Heightened volatility was the hallmark of the day as investors grappled with escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in Brent crude prices toward $125 per barrel.
About the Author
MarketSmith India breaks through the market clutter to bring actionable investment ideas into focus. Our founder and legendary investor, William J. O'Neil, studied these trends and formulated the pathbreaking methodology, the CAN SLIM®. For over five decades now, MarketSmith has been successfully delivering great investment ideas based on its investment philosophy.
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