Stock recommendations for 4 May from MarketSmith India

The Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a tentative recovery phase following its recent corrective move, with price action showing a series of higher lows over the past few sessions, indicating emerging buying interest at lower levels. However, the index remains in a broader consolidation zone and is yet to confirm a decisive trend reversal. Notably, it is currently hovering around its 21- and 50-DMA, suggesting a near-term equilibrium between bulls and bears. On the other hand, it continues to trade below the 100-week moving average, reflecting an underlying cautious medium-term bias. Momentum indicators present a mixed picture: the RSI is gradually inching higher and is positioned around the neutral 50 mark, indicating improving but still non-committal strength. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory with a recent bullish crossover, although the histogram is flattening, suggesting that upward momentum may be moderating.