Stock recommendations for 4 May from MarketSmith India

Sectoral performance remained predominantly bearish. The Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices faced the most significant selling pressure, while the Nifty IT managed a modest green finish, acting as a partial defensive hedge. Market breadth signaled caution as the advance-decline ratio favoured the bears, with nearly 1,976 stocks declining against 1,295 stocks advancing. With the rupee hitting record lows near 94.9 against the dollar, institutional players remain in a "wait-and-watch" mode ahead of the new monthly series.