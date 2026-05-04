Stock recommendations for 4 May from MarketSmith India

The Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final session of April on a weak note, with Nifty 50 retreating 0.74% to close at 23,997.55. The Sensex mirrored this decline, dropping 0.75% (582 points) to finish at 76,913.50. Heightened volatility was the hallmark of the day as investors grappled with escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in Brent crude prices toward $125 per barrel.
The Indian equity benchmarks concluded the final session of April on a weak note, with Nifty 50 retreating 0.74% to close at 23,997.55. The Sensex mirrored this decline, dropping 0.75% (582 points) to finish at 76,913.50. Heightened volatility was the hallmark of the day as investors grappled with escalating geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in Brent crude prices toward $125 per barrel.
Sectoral performance remained predominantly bearish. The Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices faced the most significant selling pressure, while the Nifty IT managed a modest green finish, acting as a partial defensive hedge. Market breadth signaled caution as the advance-decline ratio favoured the bears, with nearly 1,976 stocks declining against 1,295 stocks advancing. With the rupee hitting record lows near 94.9 against the dollar, institutional players remain in a "wait-and-watch" mode ahead of the new monthly series.
Sectoral performance remained predominantly bearish. The Nifty Metal and PSU Bank indices faced the most significant selling pressure, while the Nifty IT managed a modest green finish, acting as a partial defensive hedge. Market breadth signaled caution as the advance-decline ratio favoured the bears, with nearly 1,976 stocks declining against 1,295 stocks advancing. With the rupee hitting record lows near 94.9 against the dollar, institutional players remain in a "wait-and-watch" mode ahead of the new monthly series.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: CCL Products (India) Ltd (current price: ₹1,135)
Why it’s recommended: Strong global presence in instant coffee exports, consistent revenue and profit growth, high-margin private label business, capacity expansion and diversification, strong client base across geographies, focus on value-added products, healthy return ratios (RoE, RoCE), beneficiary of rising coffee demand, efficient cost management, and improving branded segment contribution.
Key metrics: P/E: 40.01 | 52-week high: ₹1,183.10 | Volume: ₹25.34 crore
Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
Risk factors: Dependence on export markets, currency fluctuation impact, volatility in coffee bean prices, client concentration risk, competitive global market, margin pressure from input costs, execution risk in expansions, regulatory risks in export regions, demand slowdown in key markets, and limited pricing power in the bulk segment.
Buy: ₹1,120-1,140
Target price: ₹1,300 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹1,065
Buy: Tenneco Clean Air India Limited (current price: ₹622)
Why it’s recommended: Strong parent backing (Tenneco Inc.), leading auto component player, diversified product portfolio (clean air, suspension), strong OEM client base, net cash/strong balance sheet, improving margins and profitability, expansion plans (new plants, acquisitions), beneficiary of stricter emission norms, growth in premium vehicles segment, and consistent profit growth trend.
Key metrics: P/E:NA | 52-week high: ₹644.00 | Volume: ₹150.74 crore
Technical analysis: Cup-with-handle base breakout
Risk factors: high dependence on top clients (~60% revenue), cyclical auto industry exposure, moderate revenue growth historically, dependence on parent for technology, royalty payments to parent, EV transition risk (lower exhaust demand), margin pressure from raw materials, customer concentration risk, execution risk in expansion plans, and global slowdown impacting auto demand
Buy at: ₹615–630
Target price: ₹780 in two to three months
Stop loss: ₹570
Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed yesterday
Indian equities ended lower on 30 April, with the Nifty 50 declining 0.74% (–180 points) to close at 23,997.55, slipping below the key 24,000 mark after a volatile session. The Sensex mirrored the trend, as broad-based selling pressure weighed on sentiment. Market breadth remained weak, with 1,295 stocks advancing and 1,976 stocks declining, reflecting a clear negative bias. On the sectoral front, Nifty Metals, PSU Banks, FMCG, and Realty led the losses, while the Nifty IT provided marginal support, and pharma remained largely flat. Financials also underperformed, contributing significantly to the index drag. Intraday recovery attempts in the afternoon failed to sustain, indicating continued selling at higher levels.
The Nifty 50 continues to exhibit a tentative recovery phase following its recent corrective move, with price action showing a series of higher lows over the past few sessions, indicating emerging buying interest at lower levels. However, the index remains in a broader consolidation zone and is yet to confirm a decisive trend reversal. Notably, it is currently hovering around its 21- and 50-DMA, suggesting a near-term equilibrium between bulls and bears. On the other hand, it continues to trade below the 100-week moving average, reflecting an underlying cautious medium-term bias. Momentum indicators present a mixed picture: the RSI is gradually inching higher and is positioned around the neutral 50 mark, indicating improving but still non-committal strength. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory with a recent bullish crossover, although the histogram is flattening, suggesting that upward momentum may be moderating.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market Direction, the Indian equity market transitioned to a “Confirm Uptrend” from a “Rally Attempt.
The Nifty 50 is currently approaching a key near-term support zone around 23,800, with the next meaningful cushion placed in 23,500-23,550, which aligns closely with the 21-DMA. On the upside, the index is likely to encounter initial resistance in 24,250-24,300, while a stronger supply zone is seen in 24,800–25,000, where multiple key moving averages converge, potentially limiting further upside in the near term.
How did the Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
The Indian banking sector faced notable headwinds during Thursday's session, with Nifty Bank closing lower at 54,863.35, a decline of 0.98% or 540.25 points. This movement mirrored the broader market’s cautious tone as the index failed to sustain levels above its previous close of 55,403.60. The intraday range was significant, seeing a low of 54,440.25 before a late-session recovery attempt. The decline was primarily driven by selling pressure in private and public-sector heavyweights. Axis Bank (-1.61%) and ICICI Bank (-1.19%) were among the top laggards, significantly weighing on the index's performance. State Bank of India (SBIN) also retreated by 1.38%, reflecting broader weakness across the PSU Banking space. Conversely, a few outliers against the trend. Federal Bank gained 1.00%, while IndusInd Bank and Kotak Bank registered modest gains of 0.68% and 0.46%, respectively, providing a slight buffer against the sell-off.
The index remains under pressure, with price action reflecting a pause in the recent recovery as it declined and formed a bearish candle, indicating selling at higher levels. Notably, the index breached its 21-DMA, signalling short-term weakness. Although it continues to hold above 54,300, coinciding with the gap-up area formed on April 8, which remains an important structural cushion in the near term. Momentum indicators are turning cautious. The RSI has drifted lower and is currently positioned below the mid-50 zone, indicating fading bullish momentum and a shift towards neutral territory. Meanwhile, the MACD continues to hover in positive terrain but shows signs of exhaustion, with the histogram narrowing and momentum flattening after a recent bullish crossover.
Key support for the index is seen around 54,300, followed by 52,700. On the upside, immediate resistance lies at 56,500 (50-DMA), with stronger hurdles at 57,200 (200-DMA) and 58,000 (100-DMA).
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.