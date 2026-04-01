Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, 30 March 2026, as the West Asia war and surging crude oil prices triggered a widespread risk-off sentiment.
Stock recommendations for 1 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 1 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, 30 March 2026, as the West Asia war and surging crude oil prices triggered a widespread risk-off sentiment.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More