Stock recommendations for 6 April from MarketSmith India

Immediate support is placed near 50,000, which remains a critical psychological and technical zone, followed by stronger support around 49,500. On the upside, resistance is seen at 52,000, and a decisive breakout above this level could lead to a recovery toward 54,500–55,000, where the 21-DMA is positioned. Structurally, the index remains in a corrective phase unless it reclaims key moving averages with strong volume support. In the near term, volatility is likely to persist due to global uncertainties, including interest rate expectations and crude oil fluctuations. A sustained move above resistance could trigger a relief rally, while failure to hold support may result in renewed downside pressure.