Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a highly volatile session on 2 April 2026, ultimately staging a remarkable recovery from deep intraday losses. Nifty 50 concluded the day at 22,713.10, gaining 33.70 points (0.15%), while Sensex similarly erased a massive 1,500-point plunge to end in the green.
Stock recommendations for 6 April from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 6 April. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a highly volatile session on 2 April 2026, ultimately staging a remarkable recovery from deep intraday losses. Nifty 50 concluded the day at 22,713.10, gaining 33.70 points (0.15%), while Sensex similarly erased a massive 1,500-point plunge to end in the green.
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