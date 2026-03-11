Stock recommendations for 11 March from MarketSmith India

Nifty 50 climbed 0.97% to settle at 24,261.60, while SENSEX gained 639 points to close at 78,205.98. The primary catalyst was a sharp de-escalation in energy concerns, with Brent crude tumbling nearly 9% toward the $90 per barrel mark following diplomatic signals suggesting a potential resolution to West Asia tensions. This macro relief triggered a broad-based rally, particularly in the auto and banking sectors.