Stock recommendations for 1 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, 30 March 2026, as the West Asia war and surging crude oil prices triggered a widespread risk-off sentiment.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, 30 March 2026, as the West Asia war and surging crude oil prices triggered a widespread risk-off sentiment.
Nifty 50 plummeted 2.14% to settle at 22,331.40, while S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,636 points (2.22%) to end at 71,947.55. The session was marked by deep institutional selling, particularly from FPIs, as Brent crude climbed above $115 per barrel, threatening India's macroeconomic stability.
Nifty 50 plummeted 2.14% to settle at 22,331.40, while S&P BSE Sensex crashed 1,636 points (2.22%) to end at 71,947.55. The session was marked by deep institutional selling, particularly from FPIs, as Brent crude climbed above $115 per barrel, threatening India's macroeconomic stability.
Sectorally, Nifty Realty and PSU Banks bore the brunt of the carnage, with heavyweights like Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, and SBI leading the losers' list. Conversely, defensive plays in Energy and Metal space, such as Coal India and Hindalco, closed in the green.
Market breadth was decisively bearish. The advance-decline ratio stood at approximately 1:4, with over 3,300 stocks declining on the BSE.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Strides Pharma Science Ltd (current price: ₹937.75)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in regulated markets (U.S., Europe), diversified product portfolio (generics, specialty), focus on high-margin niche products, improving balance sheet and debt reduction, strategic partnerships and licensing deals, growing soft gelatin capsule segment, R&D capabilities with complex filings, and potential margin expansion from cost optimization.
- Key metrics: P/E: 15.13, 52-week high: ₹1,025.00, volume: ₹44.94 crore
- Technical analysis: Tight range breakout retest
- Risk factors: High dependence on U.S. market pricing pressure, regulatory risks (USFDA observations), earnings volatility and inconsistent performance, high competition in the generics space, currency fluctuations impact, debt levels still relatively elevated, delays in product approvals/launches, and margin pressure due to pricing erosion.
- Buy: ₹930–945
- Target price: ₹1,200 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹869
Buy: Coal India Ltd (current price: ₹450)
- Why it’s recommended: Monopoly position in domestic coal production, strong demand from the power sector, high dividend yield and cash flows, low production cost advantage, government support and policy backing, large reserves and resource base, and stable long-term demand outlook.
- Key metrics: P/E:9.48, 52-week high: ₹476.00, volume: ₹868.27 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on the thermal power sector, environmental and ESG concerns, pricing and regulatory control by the government, limited diversification beyond coal, slow production growth vs targets, renewable energy transition risk, and operational inefficiencies in some mines.
- Buy at: ₹445–455
- Target price: ₹515 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹416
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities witnessed a sharp sell-off on 30 March, with Nifty 50 plunging 2.14% (down 488 points) to close at 22,331.40, reflecting broad-based risk aversion through the session. The index traded weakly throughout the day, breaching key intraday supports and nearing 22,300, which now acts as immediate support, while resistance is seen around 22,700.
Market breadth remained decisively negative, with the advance-decline ratio heavily skewed at 570 stocks advancing against 2,764 stocks declining, indicating widespread selling pressure across segments. On the sectoral front, Financials led the downturn with sharp cuts in private banks and NBFCs, while PSU banks, auto, realty, and consumer durables also saw significant declines.
Defensive pockets such as FMCG, IT, and Pharma offered limited cushioning but still closed in the red. The weakness suggests a continuation of the short-term downtrend, with momentum indicators turning bearish. Overall sentiment remained fragile amid persistent selling across large, mid, and small-cap stocks, indicating cautious near-term positioning.
The index continues to exhibit a pronounced downtrend, with recent price action confirming sustained selling pressure and a breakdown below key moving averages. The index is trading decisively beneath all its key moving averages. Momentum indicators remain firmly negative.
The RSI is trending around 32, reflecting weak momentum and staying below the neutral 50 mark, suggesting sellers remain in control without yet entering extreme oversold territory.
Additionally, the MACD trading in negative territory with a widening gap between the MACD and signal line, highlighting increasing bearish momentum and a lack of reversal signals.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market has transitioned to a “Downtrend” from a “Rally Attempt.
The index decisively breached its key support level at 22,400, signalling a potential continuation of the current downtrend. Sustained trading below this threshold could accelerate downside momentum, with immediate targets placed at 22,000, followed by a deeper support near 21,700.
On the upside, any recovery is likely to face initial resistance around 22,800, while a stronger supply zone is positioned near 23,500, which may cap near-term rallies.
How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?
Nifty Bank opened on a negative note and extended its decline throughout the session, reflecting persistent selling pressure. The index opened at 51,527.90, touched an intraday high of 51,624.50, and witnessed sharp selling thereafter, slipping to a low of 50,105.25 before closing near the day’s low at 50,275.35, down 3.82%.
The formation of a long bearish candle indicates sustained distribution and a lack of buying interest at higher levels. It decisively breached key short-term support zones, highlighting strong downside momentum. Continued weakness in heavyweight banking stocks and broad-based financial sector pressure contributed significantly to the sharp decline, reinforcing a risk-off sentiment in the market.
Momentum indicators remain firmly bearish. The RSI is currently placed around 28.44, indicating oversold conditions but still trending lower, suggesting weak momentum without signs of immediate reversal. The MACD remains in a negative crossover territory, with the MACD line trading below the signal line and histogram widening on the downside, confirming strong bearish momentum.
The lack of positive divergence indicates that selling pressure remains intact. Technically, the index is trading below all key moving averages (21, 50, 100, and 200 DMA), reinforcing the prevailing downtrend and highlighting the absence of near-term strength.
From a structural standpoint, immediate support is placed near the 50,000–49,800 zone, at a psychological and technical level. A decisive breach below this could open the path toward 49,000–48,500 levels in the near term. On the upside, resistance is now seen around 51,600–52,000, followed by a stronger hurdle near the 21-DMA at 55,500.
Given the ongoing weakness in financials, rising global uncertainties, and sustained selling pressure, the index is likely to remain under pressure in the near term. Any pullback toward resistance zones may attract fresh selling unless supported by a broader market recovery and improvement in momentum indicators.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.