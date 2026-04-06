Stock recommendations for 6 April from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a highly volatile session on 2 April 2026, ultimately staging a remarkable recovery from deep intraday losses. Nifty 50 concluded the day at 22,713.10, gaining 33.70 points (0.15%), while Sensex similarly erased a massive 1,500-point plunge to end in the green.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets witnessed a highly volatile session on 2 April 2026, ultimately staging a remarkable recovery from deep intraday losses. Nifty 50 concluded the day at 22,713.10, gaining 33.70 points (0.15%), while Sensex similarly erased a massive 1,500-point plunge to end in the green.
The initial sell-off was triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump issued fresh warnings regarding Iran, causing Brent crude to surge above $108 per barrel. This macro pressure was further compounded by domestic
The initial sell-off was triggered by escalating geopolitical tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump issued fresh warnings regarding Iran, causing Brent crude to surge above $108 per barrel. This macro pressure was further compounded by domestic
Manufacturing PMI data, which moderated to a 45-month low of 53.9. On the sectoral front, Nifty IT was the standout performer, rising 2.60% as investors sought refuge in export-oriented themes amid a weakening rupee.
On the other hand, Nifty consumer durables and pharma faced selling pressure, declining nearly 1%. Market breadth remained positive despite the early panic; the advance-decline ratio stood at 2020 advances to 1216 declines, indicating resilient underlying strength in broader markets.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: TD Power Systems Ltd(current price: ₹866)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong presence in the industrial generators segment, export-oriented revenue diversification, improving order book visibility, focus on niche, high-margin products, healthy balance sheet with low debt, beneficiary of capex cycle revival, consistent return ratios (ROE/ROCE), and strategic global partnerships
- Key metrics: P/E: 61.36, 52-week high: ₹933.00, volume: ₹60.25 crore
- Technical analysis: Downward sloping trendline breakout
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of capital goods sector, dependence on industrial capex demand, order execution delays risk, exposure to forex fluctuations, competitive pressure from global players, customer concentration risk, margin volatility due to input costs, and limited scale compared to larger peers
- Buy: ₹870–885
- Target price: ₹1,000 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹818
Buy: Acme Solar Holdings Limited (current price: ₹274.4)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong renewable energy sector tailwinds (India focus), among the top renewable IPPs in India, large and diversified project portfolio (solar, wind, hybrid), long-term PPAs ensure revenue visibility, strong capacity expansion pipeline, integrated EPC + O&M capabilities, improving revenue and profit growth trend, and diversified geographical presence across states
- Key metrics: P/E:77.29 52-week high: ₹1,052.00, volume: ₹8.25 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 200-DMA on above-average volume
- Risk factors: Capital-intensive business model, high debt due to project financing, execution delays in large projects, dependence on government policies, counterparty risk (state DISCOMs), tariff pressure in competitive bids, renewable generation variability risk, interest rate, and refinancing risk
- Buy at: ₹272–276
- Target price: ₹305 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹260
How the benchmark index performed on 2 April
Indian equities ended on a modestly positive note, with Nifty 50 gaining 0.15% (+33.7 points) to close at 22,713.10, reflecting a gradual upward bias through the session. Sensex also mirrored this trend with mild gains, supported by strength in select heavyweight sectors. Market breadth remained firmly positive, with 2,020 stocks advancing 1,216 stocks declining, indicating broader participation beyond frontline indices.
On the sectoral front, IT outperformed sharply (+2.6%), driven by renewed buying interest, while Realty and FMCG also saw incremental gains. Financials readed mixed, with private banks lending support, whereas PSU Banks edged lower. On the downside, Pharma, Healthcare, Consumer Durables, and Oil & Gas stocks witnessed selling pressure, capping overall upside.
Nifty 50’s recent price action indicates a continuation of the corrective phase, with the index forming a sequence of lower-highs and lower-lows over the past few weeks, reflecting persistent selling pressure on rallies. The index briefly attempted a pullback but failed to sustain momentum, highlighting a lack of strong buying follow-through. Momentum indicators continue to signal weakness.
The RSI is hovering in the mid-30s, indicating subdued momentum and remained below the neutral 50 mark, suggesting that any bounce lacks strength and is more likely to be corrective in nature. Additionally, the MACD remains in negative territory with the signal line above the MACD line, reflecting ongoing bearish momentum. Although the histogram shows signs of mild contraction, hinting at a potential slowdown in the pace of decline.
According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, the Indian equity market transitioned to a “Downtrend” from a “Rally Attempt.
The index exhibited a strong intraday recovery after decisively breaching 22,420 , rallying nearly 280 points to test 22,700 and notably filling the recent gap, marking the first such occurrence during the ongoing corrective phase. This price behavior suggests early signs of base formation, provided the index sustains above 22,180. The index ultimately closed above 22,700, reflecting a pickup in near-term buying interest.
However, the broader trend structure remains somewhat fragile. A breakdown below 22,200 would reassert downside risks and potentially accelerate selling pressure, with the next leg of weakness likely unfolding toward 22,000–21,700. On the upside, while the recent rebound is encouraging, recovery attempts may face resistance around 22,800, with a stronger supply zone emerging closer to 23,500, which could cap gains in the near term.
How did Nifty Bank perform
Nifty Bank opened on a positive note and witnessed mild buying interest during the session. It opened at 50,625.65, touched an intraday high of 51,731.95, slipped to a low of 49,954.85, and eventually closed marginally higher at 51,548.75, gaining around 0.19%. The index showed a recovery after testing intraday lows, forming a small-bodied candle, indicating indecision after recent sharp declines. Despite the rebound, the index continues to trade below key moving averages, reflecting an underlying weak trend. The price action suggests that while selling pressure has eased temporarily, conviction on the upside remains limited amid prevailing volatility and cautious sentiment.
The RSI (14) is currently placed near 35, indicating that the index remains in the lower range and is attempting to recover from oversold levels. However, it is still below 50, suggesting weak momentum. The MACD remains in negative territory with a bearish crossover intact, reflecting sustained downside momentum, although the histogram shows signs of contraction, indicating easing selling pressure. Overall, the indicators point at a potential short-term consolidation or pullback, rather than a confirmed trend reversal, as momentum remains fragile and requires further strengthening.
Immediate support is placed near 50,000, which remains a critical psychological and technical zone, followed by stronger support around 49,500. On the upside, resistance is seen at 52,000, and a decisive breakout above this level could lead to a recovery toward 54,500–55,000, where the 21-DMA is positioned. Structurally, the index remains in a corrective phase unless it reclaims key moving averages with strong volume support. In the near term, volatility is likely to persist due to global uncertainties, including interest rate expectations and crude oil fluctuations. A sustained move above resistance could trigger a relief rally, while failure to hold support may result in renewed downside pressure.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.