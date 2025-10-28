Stock recommendations for 28 October from MarketSmith India

Overall, the trend in Bank Nifty remains firmly constructive, with the index sustaining above key short-term support levels. Immediate support lies near 57,500, followed by a stronger base around 56,000, coinciding with the 21- and 50-DMA. On the upside, a sustained move above 58,550 could trigger the next leg of the rally, paving the way toward the 60,000 mark in the coming sessions. While short-term consolidation cannot be ruled out, the broader outlook remains bullish, with dips expected to attract fresh buying interest from positional traders and institutional participants.