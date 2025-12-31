Stock recommendations for 31 December from MarketSmith India

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week. Looking ahead, we will maintain a Confirmed Uptrend stance if market action remains constructive. However, if the distribution day count rises or Nifty breaches key support levels, we may shift the outlook back to an Uptrend Under Pressure to reflect elevated risk.