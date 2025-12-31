Indian equity benchmarks concluded today’s trading session on a cautious and subdued note, as persistent selling pressure continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Nifty 50 ended virtually flat, edging 0.01% lower to close at 25,938.85, while Sensex slipped 20 points to settle at 84,675.08.
Stock recommendations for 31 December from MarketSmith India
SummaryMarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 31 December. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
