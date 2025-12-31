Stock recommendations for 31 December from MarketSmith India

Indian equity benchmarks concluded today’s trading session on a cautious and subdued note, as persistent selling pressure continued to weigh on investor sentiment. Nifty 50 ended virtually flat, edging 0.01% lower to close at 25,938.85, while Sensex slipped 20 points to settle at 84,675.08.
Market activity reflected a lack of strong directional conviction, with participants adopting a selective and defensive approach. Market breadth remained firmly negative, as only 17 stocks advanced against 33 declines within Nifty 50 universe, underscoring broad-based selling pressure across sectors.
Although selective buying interest was observed in a limited number of stocks, it proved insufficient to counterbalance the overall weakness.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd (current price: ₹264)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong brand recall in beauty and personal care, asset-light, omnichannel business model, growing share in online beauty retail, expanding private labels and margins, improving profitability and cash flows, long-term consumption growth tailwinds
- Key metrics: P/E: 12.67, 52-week high: ₹271.78, volume: ₹72.92 crore
- Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA on above-average volume
- Risk factors: Intense competition from large e-commerce players, valuation sensitivity despite earnings improvement, dependence on discretionary consumer spending, execution risks in the fashion segment, margin pressure from discounts and marketing expenses, and regulatory or policy changes impacting e-commerce
- Buy: ₹262–268
- Target price: ₹298 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹248
Buy: Choice International Ltd, current price: ₹832)
- Why it’s recommended: Diversified financial services platform, strong presence in broking & advisory, improving earnings trajectory, expanding client base, focus on digital & tech-led offerings, operating leverage in scaling business, beneficiary of rising financialization in India
- Key metrics: P/E: 95.68; 52-week high: ₹845.70; volume: ₹160.23 crore
- Technical analysis: Trendline in bullish momentum
- Risk factors: Cyclical nature of capital markets, revenue sensitivity to market volatility, high competition in the broking space, regulatory and compliance risks, dependence on trading volumes, margin pressure from discount brokers, execution risk in new business segments
- Buy at: ₹820–840
- Target price: ₹920 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹790
Nifty 50 recap
Nifty 50 opened on a flat note and spent the entire session oscillating within a narrow 100-point range, highlighting indecision and muted participation from market participants. The subdued price action resulted in the formation of a fourth consecutive bearish candle on the daily chart, marked by a lower-high and lower-low price structure, which signals a gradual erosion of near-term momentum.
From a technical perspective, the RSI turned downward and is hovering around 49, reflecting weakening buying strength. Meanwhile, the MACD has witnessed a negative crossover, indicating rising selling pressure, though it remains above the zero line, suggesting the broader trend is still intact. Overall, the current technical configuration calls for short-term caution, with investors advised to remain selective and closely monitor key support levels before initiating fresh positions.
According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, the market status has shifted to a "Confirmed Uptrend" as it decisively surpassed its previous rally high of 25,670 to register a new 52-week. Looking ahead, we will maintain a Confirmed Uptrend stance if market action remains constructive. However, if the distribution day count rises or Nifty breaches key support levels, we may shift the outlook back to an Uptrend Under Pressure to reflect elevated risk.
The index concluded the session marginally lower and briefly slipped below its 50-DMA during intraday trade, though it managed to reclaim and hold this critical level by the close. This ability to defend the 50-DMA suggests that a short-term rebound from current levels cannot be ruled out. However, a decisive and sustained breach below the 50 DMA may encourage additional selling pressure and weaken near-term sentiment.
From a technical standpoint, a meaningful revival in bullish momentum would require the index to move decisively above and sustain levels beyond 26,300. Such strength would enhance the overall technical structure and potentially pave the way for an extension of the broader uptrend toward 26,500–26,700. On the downside, 25,700 stands as immediate support, while 25,300 represents a key medium-term demand area.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank began the session on a weak note and traded lower in the early hours. However, after registering its intraday low, the index witnessed strong buying interest from lower levels. This recovery enabled the index to move into positive territory as the session progressed.
Notably, the index found support near its 50-DMA and rebounded convincingly from this key technical level, indicating improving market sentiment. As a result, Nifty Bank snapped its four-day losing streak and concluded the day on a positive note. The index opened at 58,885.95, touched an intraday high of 59,272.70 and a low of 58,737.60, before settling at 59,171.25, registering a 0.41% gain for the day.
The momentum indicator, relative strength index (RSI), has edged marginally higher and is currently positioned at 53, reflecting a neutral-to-positive bias. Meanwhile, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) has generated a negative crossover, signaling the emergence of short-term selling pressure.
However, it continues to trade above the central (zero) line, indicating that the broader underlying trend remains intact and has not yet reversed. Despite these mixed technical signals, Nifty Bank continues to be categorized under a Confirmed Uptrend as per O’Neil’s framework for assessing overall market direction, suggesting that the prevailing trend remains constructive.
The index demonstrated notable resilience during the session, rebounding from its 50-DMA and subsequently retesting its 21-DMA, which acted as a resistance level throughout the day’s trade. A sustained move above the 21 DMA, currently positioned near 59,223, would be crucial in reviving upside momentum and strengthening near-term sentiment.
On the higher side, 59,800–60,100 emerges as a key resistance band, and a decisive breakout above this range would be required to re-establish a stronger bullish bias. On the downside, 58,500–58,000 continues to provide robust support, supported by selective buying interest in frontline banking stocks, thereby limiting deeper corrective pressure.
Trade name: William O’Neil India Pvt. Ltd.
Sebi Registration No.: INH000015543
Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.