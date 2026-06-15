Stock recommendations for 15 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets staged a powerhouse recovery on Friday, 12 June 2026, as benchmark indices erased previous losses in a broad-based, macro-driven surge.
Nifty 50 surged 1.99% (+461.30 points) to close the session firmly at 23,622.90. Simultaneously, BSE Sensex advanced more than 1,690 points to settle at 75,527.95. Market breadth turned overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment; 2,740 stocks advanced compared to 564 declines.
The stellar rebound was triggered by a dramatic de-escalation in West Asia tensions, following Washington's announcement of a prospective peace settlement with Iran. This pivot caused Brent crude to fall below the $90 per barrel threshold, offering significant relief to the rupee and easing imported inflation worries for the Indian economy. Further fueling FII interest was New Delhi’s landmark policy eliminating capital gains and withholding taxes on sovereign debt investments.