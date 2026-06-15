Stock recommendations for 15 June from MarketSmith India

Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets staged a powerhouse recovery on Friday, 12 June 2026, as benchmark indices erased previous losses in a broad-based, macro-driven surge.
Stock market recap: The Indian equity markets staged a powerhouse recovery on Friday, 12 June 2026, as benchmark indices erased previous losses in a broad-based, macro-driven surge.
Nifty 50 surged 1.99% (+461.30 points) to close the session firmly at 23,622.90. Simultaneously, BSE Sensex advanced more than 1,690 points to settle at 75,527.95. Market breadth turned overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment; 2,740 stocks advanced compared to 564 declines.
Nifty 50 surged 1.99% (+461.30 points) to close the session firmly at 23,622.90. Simultaneously, BSE Sensex advanced more than 1,690 points to settle at 75,527.95. Market breadth turned overwhelmingly positive, reflecting strong risk-on sentiment; 2,740 stocks advanced compared to 564 declines.
The stellar rebound was triggered by a dramatic de-escalation in West Asia tensions, following Washington's announcement of a prospective peace settlement with Iran. This pivot caused Brent crude to fall below the $90 per barrel threshold, offering significant relief to the rupee and easing imported inflation worries for the Indian economy. Further fueling FII interest was New Delhi’s landmark policy eliminating capital gains and withholding taxes on sovereign debt investments.
On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty (+3.53%) and Nifty Private Bank (+2.84%) led the gains, while Nifty IT (-0.09%) ended as the sole minor laggard.
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:
Buy: Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd (current price: ₹3,444)
- Why it’s recommended: Strong position in aroma & fragrance chemicals, long-standing global customer relationships, growing export revenue contribution, backward integration improving margins, Capacity expansion opportunities, Diversified product portfolio, increasing share of value-added products, high entry barriers in specialty chemicals, benefit from China+1 sourcing trend, strong promoter commitment, consistent focus on R&D and innovation, long-term demand from FMCG and fragrance industries, operational scale advantages, potential margin improvement through integration, and industry tailwinds for specialty chemicals
- Key metrics: P/E: 40.00, 52-week high: ₹3,590.90, volume: ₹99.87
- Technical analysis: Cup base breakout
- Risk factors: Dependence on a few large customers, raw material price volatility, foreign exchange fluctuations, cyclical demand from end-user industries, environmental and regulatory compliance risks, high capital expenditure requirements, project execution delays, competition from global chemical players, pricing pressure from customers, export market slowdown risk, energy and utility cost fluctuations, concentration in aroma chemical segment, geopolitical and trade-related disruptions, debt increase due to expansion plans, technology obsolescence and product substitution risk, working capital intensity and inventory risks, accident, plant shutdown, or safety risks, slowdown in global consumer goods demand, customer inventory correction cycles, and margin pressure during weak chemical cycles
- Buy: ₹3,410–3,461
- Target price: ₹3,860 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹3,250
Buy: Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (current price: ₹199)
- Why it’s recommended: Market leader in retail investing platform, strong Groww brand recognition, large and growing user base, asset-light business model, high scalability of technology platform, expanding product ecosystem, strong revenue growth trend, rising profitability and margins, debt-free balance sheet, beneficiary of financialization of savings, growing penetration in Tier-2/3 cities, cross-selling opportunities across products, strong digital-first execution, increasing retail investor participation in India, network effects from larger customer base, and diversified revenue streams beyond broking
- Key metrics: P/E: NA, 52-week high: ₹227.20, volume: ₹960.11 crore
- Technical analysis: Consolidation base breakout
- Risk factors: High dependence on market activity, earnings linked to trading volumes, regulatory changes by SEBI/Exchanges, intense competition from fintech peers, valuation may remain expensive, revenue concentration in broking business, customer acquisition cost pressures, cybersecurity and data privacy risks, technology outage risks, margin pressure from discount broking model, slower retail participation during bear markets, dependence on capital market sentiment, declining trading activity can impact profits, low promoter holding relative to some peers, fintech regulation uncertainty, IPO-era valuation expectations may be difficult to sustain, short listed-history as a public company, and quarterly earnings volatility
- Buy at: ₹197–200
- Target price: ₹230 in two to three months
- Stop loss: ₹189
Nifty 50 recap
Indian equities ended sharply higher on 12 June 2026, and PSU banking stocks. Market breadth was exceptionally positive, with 2,740 stocks advancing against 564 declines, translating into an advance-decline ratio of nearly 4.9:1, reflecting widespread participation beyond the benchmark heavyweights. On the sectoral front, Nifty Realty (+3.53%), Financial Services (+3.01%), Private Bank (+2.84%), PSU Bank (+2.71%), and Consumer Durables (+2.38%) led the gains. On the other hand, Nifty IT (-0.09%) was the only major sector to close marginally in the red. The index traded in a range of 23,313.90–23,645.35 before finishing near the day’s highs, indicating strong buying momentum into the close.
Nifty 50 staged a sharp rebound on Friday, gaining nearly 2% and forming a strong bullish candle after recent consolidation, indicating renewed buying interest at lower levels. However, despite the strong recovery, the index continues to trade below its 50-DMA, suggesting that the broader intermediate trend remains under pressure and confirmation of a sustained trend reversal is still awaited. Momentum indicators have also improved meaningfully. The RSI has rebounded to around 51, moving above its signal line and returning to neutral-positive territory, which indicates strengthening momentum after emerging from an oversold phase. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in negative territory but is showing signs of improvement, with the histogram narrowing and the MACD line attempting a bullish crossover.
The index successfully closed above the psychologically important 23,600, indicating a notable improvement in near-term market sentiment. However, it is approaching a critical hurdle near its 50-DMA at 23,700, which is expected to act as the first layer of resistance. Beyond this, a descending trendline resistance is placed around 23,850. A decisive breakout above 23,850 would strengthen bullish momentum and could pave the way for a move toward 24,000–24,250 in the coming sessions. On the downside, 23,100–23,000 remains a key support area, having consistently absorbed selling pressure and provided a strong base for the recent recovery.
How did Nifty Bank perform?
Nifty Bank opened on a strong positive note and extended its gains throughout the session, reflecting broad-based buying interest. The index opened at 55,934.10, surged to an intraday high of 56,867.10, slipped marginally to an intraday low of 55,726.55, and eventually closed near the day’s high at 56,814.80, registering a gain of 1,638.05 points (+2.97%). The strong close near the upper end of the daily range indicates sustained buying momentum and limited profit booking despite the sharp advance. Technically, the index has staged a decisive rebound after consolidating for several weeks and has reclaimed the 100-DMA, suggesting improving market sentiment. The formation resembles a short-term breakout from a consolidation base, while the long bullish candle reflects aggressive institutional participation and renewed risk appetite within the banking space.
From an indicator perspective, momentum has strengthened considerably. The RSI (14) has risen to 65.37, comfortably above the neutral 50 mark and trending higher, indicating strengthening bullish momentum without yet entering an overbought zone. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, with the MACD line (271.59) above the signal line (190.76) and the histogram expanding positively, confirming a bullish crossover and strengthening the trend. The combination of a rising RSI and strengthening MACD suggests increasing participation on the long side. Importantly, no major bearish divergence is visible at present, indicating that momentum remains aligned with price action. The indicator structure supports the possibility of further upside follow-through if buying interest remains intact over the next few sessions.
On the price structure, immediate support is placed around 56,550–56,500, coinciding with the 100-DMA, followed by stronger support near 55,700 and 54,700, where the 50-DMA is positioned. On the upside, the immediate resistance zone lies around 57,000–57,200, which aligns closely with the 200-DMA at 56,985. A sustained breakout above this barrier could trigger fresh momentum toward 58,000–58,500 and potentially higher levels. Looking ahead, the technical setup has improved significantly as the index has reclaimed key moving averages and generated bullish momentum signals. If global risk sentiment remains supportive and domestic banking fundamentals continue to hold firm, the index appears well positioned for further recovery. However, traders should monitor the 200-DMA closely, as failure to sustain above this zone could result in a temporary consolidation before the next directional move.
MarketSmith India is a stock research platform and advisory service focused on the Indian stock market. It offers tools and resources to help investors make informed decisions based on the CAN SLIM methodology, founded by legendary investor William J. O'Neil. You can access a 10-day free trial by registering on its website.
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Disclaimer: The views and recommendations given in this article are those of individual analysts. These do not represent the views of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.