Stock recommendations for 1 January from MarketSmith India

The index concluded the session higher and continued to trade within the range 25,700-26,300. From here, a decisive close above 26,300 would meaningfully improve the technical setup and is likely to open the door for a continuation of the ongoing rally toward 26,500–26,700 in the near term. On the downside, 25,700 serves as the first level to monitor for any corrective move, while the 25,300 region represents a critical demand area.