Stock recommendations for 30 January from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 6 min read 30 Jan 2026, 06:00 am IST
Summary
MarketSmith India reveals its top stock recommendations for today, 30 January. Get expert insights into the best-performing stocks to guide your investment decisions.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Stock market recap: On Thursday, the Indian equity benchmark indices showcased remarkable resilience, recovering from steep intraday losses to close in positive territory.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story