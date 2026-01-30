Stock recommendations for 30 January from MarketSmith India

Immediate support for the index is placed in 58,000–57,900, aligning closely with the 100-DMA, making it a crucial demand area. On the upside, near-term resistance is seen around 60,100–60,200. A decisive breakout above this zone could trigger further upside toward 60,800–61,200 in the coming sessions. Sustained trading above the 21-DMA would keep the short-term trend constructive, while a breach of key support may result in range-bound consolidation rather than a meaningful trend reversal.