Stock recommendations for 22 September from MarketSmith India

The index encountered resistance around 25,450 and subsequently saw profit booking, indicating some consolidation after the recent uptrend. Momentum signals suggest a healthy, though moderating, setup — the RSI has cooled off from overbought territory and is now placed at 64 yet continues to hold above the downward-sloping trendline breakout, reinforcing underlying strength. Meanwhile, the MACD remains in positive territory, reflecting that the broader trend bias is still constructive despite near-term volatility. Overall, the technical structure suggests that while some pause or pullback cannot be ruled out, the index retains a favorable outlook as long as it sustains above immediate support levels.