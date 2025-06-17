Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 17 June
Stock recommendation today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Tuesday, 17 June. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Monday, the Nifty 50 advanced 0.92%, supported by a technical rebound and robust domestic institutional buying. The rally was led by Nifty IT, Financials, and Energy, with notable contributions from heavyweights like HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, and Infosys. Investor sentiment improved on the back of stabilizing crude oil prices below $80 per barrel and easing geopolitical tensions. The index recovered recent losses, aided by short covering and renewed buying interest, and closed near 24,950 with broad-based market participation.