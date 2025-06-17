Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 17 June

The index has reclaimed its 21-DMA, indicating a potential shift toward a positive bias in the near term. Immediate support is established at 55,000, while resistance is seen around 56,000, followed by 57,000. The recent price action suggests that the Nifty Bank may continue to consolidate within 55,000–57,000 in the short term. A decisive breakout on either side of this range will likely set the tone for the next directional move.