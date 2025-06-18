Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 18 June

This index closed below its 21-DMA, signaling a shift toward a sideways trend with a negative bias from a short- to medium-term perspective. The immediate support is placed near 55,000, while resistance is aligned at 56,000, with a subsequent hurdle at 57,000. Recent price action indicates a likely continuation of range-bound trading between 55,000 and 57,000 in the near term. A decisive breakout beyond this range will be critical in determining the next directional trend.