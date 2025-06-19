Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 19 June
Stock recommendation today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Thursday, 19 June. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Wednesday, the Nifty 50 declined 0.17%, closing near 24,812 amid global uncertainty and profit booking. Investor sentiment remained cautious due to escalating geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the anticipation of the US Federal Reserve's policy announcement. Selling pressure in heavyweight sectors such as Metals, FMCG, Energy, and Realty offset gains seen in auto and private banking stocks. Although intraday recovery was supported by domestic buying, the overall market tone remained subdued, keeping the index in negative territory.