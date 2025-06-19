Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 19 June

The index has been trading in a sideways range of 25,200-24,500 with a negative bias over the past six sessions. It has consistently failed to sustain above the psychological level of 25,000, reflecting a lack of bullish conviction. For a meaningful reversal to take hold, a decisive breakout above 25,000-25,200 is crucial, which could pave the way for an upward move toward 25,700-25,800. Conversely, continued failure to breach this range may lead to prolonged consolidation between 24,500 and 25,200, with strong support positioned at 24,500-24,400.