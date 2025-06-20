Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 20 June

From a technical standpoint, the Nifty 50 continues to be volatile and has closed below its 21-day moving average, signalling short-term weakness. The index remains confined within a consolidation range over the past five weeks, underscoring the prevailing lack of directional conviction. As of Thursday, the daily Relative Strength Index (RSI) is flat around the 50–51 mark, while the MACD continues to trend in a negative crossover. This overall setup indicates waning momentum and suggests that a cautious, range-bound outlook may persist in the near term.