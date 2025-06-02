MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 2 June

The Nifty 50 has been facing strong resistance in 25,000–25,200 over the past few weeks, which coincides with a previously established supply area. This has led to a period of sideways consolidation. Recent price action indicates that a decisive breakout and sustained move above this resistance range is essential to confirm the continuation of the bullish trend. In the absence of such a breakout, the index is likely to remain range-bound in the near term. On the downside, key support levels are placed at 24,600, followed by 24,400.