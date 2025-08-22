Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 22 August

Buy: Apollo Micro Systems Ltd. (Current price: ₹ 204)

Why Apollo Micro is recommended : Strong presence in defense and aerospace, government policy tailwinds, rising order book, strong industry megatrend, niche technology capabilities, and potential for margin expansion

Key metrics : P/E: 103.10 | 52-week high: ₹ 221.38 | Volume: ₹ 183.18 crore

Technical analysis : Trending above all its key moving averages with a positive bias

Risk factors : Sector and market sensitivity, moderate risk assessment, small-cap and liquidity risks

Buy : ₹ 204

Target price : ₹ 192 in 2-3 months

Stop loss: ₹ 192

Buy: Radico Khaitan Ltd (Current price: ₹ 2,895)

Why Radico Khaitan is recommended : Premiumization trend and portfolio strength, strong brand equity, and distribution depth

Key metrics : P/E: 93.93 | 52-week high: ₹ 2,940 | Volume: ₹ 63.36 crore

Technical analysis : Horizontal trendline breakout

Risk factors : Stringent regulation and state-level excise policies, high US tariffs on exports

Buy at : ₹ 2,870-2,900

Target price: ₹ 3,150 in 2-3 months

Stop loss: ₹ 2,780

Nifty 50: How the benchmark index performed on 21 August

Indian equities extended their upward momentum for a sixth straight session, with the Nifty 50 closing 94 points higher at 25,083 points and the Sensex rising 142 points to settle at 82,086. The index opened firmly and traded largely range-bound through the morning, briefly dipping to an intraday low of 24,960 before finding strong support and rebounding in the afternoon to test a high near 25,120.