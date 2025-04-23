Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 April
- Best stock recommendation: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Wednesday, 24 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
The markets extended their winning streak for the sixth consecutive session on Tuesday, fuelled by gains in the banking and FMCG sectors. Nifty 50 climbed 0.17% to settle at 24,167.25. Financial stocks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank advanced following the RBI’s move to enhance liquidity by lowering the buffer rate on digitally linked deposits. Meanwhile, FMCG leaders like ITC and Hindustan Unilever, rose about 2% each, further supporting the market’s upward trend.