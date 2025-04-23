Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 April

Looking ahead, the bias remains positive in the coming days. However, some consolidation cannot be ruled out. The index continued to trade above its 200-DMA with a strong bullish sentiment, making the 200-DMA an immediate support level, followed by 23,400. On the upside, immediate resistance is placed near 24,200. For the index to become more bullish, it must decisively cross and sustain above 24,200, which could open the path toward 24,700–24,900 in the coming sessions.