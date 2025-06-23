Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 June
Summary
Stock recommendation today: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Monday, 23 June. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
The Nifty50 advanced about 1.60% over the past week, closing at 25,112.40. The index began the week on a strong note, experienced mild declines mid-week, and ended with a sharp rally on Friday.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story