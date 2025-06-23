Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 23 June

How did Nifty Bank perform?

Nifty Bank gained 1.30% over the past week, forming a bullish candle on the weekly timeframe. This rise was supported by the RBI’s easing of provisioning norms and positive global cues, including expectations of potential U.S. rate cuts at the upcoming FOMC meeting. The index experienced significant volatility throughout the week, crossing and closing above 56,000, though it has yet to surpass its previous all-time high. Similarly, the broader financial market index, FINNIFTY, also turned positive, gaining approximately 1.20% and forming a bullish candle on the weekly chart.