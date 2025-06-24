Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 June

Nifty50 fell 0.56% on Monday amid high volatility, driven by rising geopolitical tensions after the U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites, which pushed crude oil prices to five-month highs. This spurred inflation fears and raised concerns about delayed RBI rate cuts. India VIX jumped over 5%, reflecting increased market uncertainty. Despite the decline, Metal, small- and mid-cap stocks showed resilience with selective buying interest.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy: Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd (current price: ₹ 943.10)

Why Ahluwalia Contracts is recommended : Strong order book, revenue growth and margin improvement, and operational efficiency.

: Strong order book, revenue growth and margin improvement, and operational efficiency. Key metrics : P/E: 31.24, 52-week high: ₹ 1542, volume: ₹ 11 crore

: P/E: 31.24, 52-week high: 1542, volume: 11 crore Technical analysis: 200-EMA retake, higher-peak higher-trough price structure

200-EMA retake, higher-peak higher-trough price structure Risk factors: Regulatory disruption, dependence on fixed price contracts

Regulatory disruption, dependence on fixed price contracts Buy at : ₹ 943

: 943 Target price: ₹ 1,090 in two-three months

1,090 in two-three months Stop loss: ₹ 890

Buy: Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals Ltd (current price: ₹ 563.30)

Why Chambal Fertilizers and Chemicals is recommended : Robust financial performance and earnings growth, operational efficiency, strong balance sheet, and cash flow.

: Robust financial performance and earnings growth, operational efficiency, strong balance sheet, and cash flow. Key metrics: P/E: 13.68, 52-week high: ₹ 742, volume: ₹ 164.48 crore

P/E: 13.68, 52-week high: 742, volume: 164.48 crore Technical analysis: Reversal after taking support around the 200-DMA.

Reversal after taking support around the 200-DMA. Risk factors : Volatility in revenue, dependence on subsidies, regulatory risk

: Volatility in revenue, dependence on subsidies, regulatory risk Buy at : ₹ 563.30

: 563.30 Target price: ₹ 630 in two to three months

630 in two to three months Stop loss: ₹ 524

Nifty 50: How the benchmark Index Performed on 23 June

On Friday, Nifty50 opened on a negative note and traded with notable volatility throughout the session, forming an ‘inside range doji’ candle on the daily chart, signaling consolidation and indecision among traders. On the sectoral front, all major indices closed lower except Metals.

Meanwhile, broader market segments outperformed, with both mid‑cap and small‑cap indices ending in positive territory. Underperformers included Nifty IT, Auto, and FMCG stocks. Market breadth flattened, with the advance‑decline ratio finishing at a balanced 1:1, reflecting a neutral session across the board.

Technically, Nifty50 remains hovering around its 21‑EMA, successfully closing above this key support level following today's market action. The index continues to trade within a well-established rectangular range of 24,500–25,200 over the past five weeks.

Momentum indicators remain subdued. The daily relative strength index (RSI) held steady around 55, while the MACD remains in a negative crossover configuration. These signals suggest a high probability of continued short-term consolidation.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty has reclaimed its recent high of 25,116. Hence, the market status has been upgraded to a Confirmed Uptrend as of June 11, 2024.

Nifty50 concluded the session on a negative note, failing to sustain above 25,100, which underscores the prevailing sideways sentiment. The index once again struggled to achieve a decisive breakout above 25,200 resistance level.

Further, over the past five weeks, it has been oscillating within a well-defined range of 24,500 to 25,200. A sustained close above 25,200 could trigger a bullish breakout, potentially moving the index toward 25,700–25,800. However, continued failure to surpass this key threshold may result in extended range-bound consolidation in the near term.

How did Nifty Bank perform yesterday?

BankNifty lost 0.34% on Monday amid volatility due to weakness in major constituents like SBI, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank. It has formed an inside range candle on the daily chart, indicating another day of consolidation.

From a technical perspective, Bank Nifty remained traded above its 21-DMA as well as trading above all its key moving averages across multiple timeframes. The weekly RSI exhibiting a bullish trajectory, currently positioned around 63, accompanied by a positive MACD crossover. In contrast, the daily RSI remains range-bound near 55, with a negative MACD crossover, indicating the potential for short-term consolidation.

According to O’Neil’s methodology of market direction, Bank Nifty has recently transitioned from an “Uptrend Under Pressure" to a bullish phase of a “Confirmed Uptrend,".

The index closed on a positive note above 56,000 on Monday, despite a volatile trading session. The near-term outlook remains constructive, provided it holds above this level. A decisive breakout above 57,000 could amplify bullish momentum, paving the way for an upside move toward 58,500–59,000. Conversely, key support is now positioned in 55,100–55,000, which may act as a cushion against any short-term pullbacks.

