Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 24 June

The index closed on a positive note above 56,000 on Monday, despite a volatile trading session. The near-term outlook remains constructive, provided it holds above this level. A decisive breakout above 57,000 could amplify bullish momentum, paving the way for an upside move toward 58,500–59,000. Conversely, key support is now positioned in 55,100–55,000, which may act as a cushion against any short-term pullbacks.