Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 April

On Thursday, Nifty 50 ended slightly lower, snapping a seven-day winning streak, as investors booked profits after the recent rally. The index closed 0.34% lower at 24,246.70. Weak earnings from Hindustan Unilever and pressure in FMCG and realty sectors weighed on sentiment. Mixed global cues and ongoing US-China trade tensions also contributed to the cautious mood. However, sustained foreign inflows and strength in mid- and small-cap stocks indicate that overall market sentiment remains broadly positive.

Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India:

Buy Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (current price: ₹ 811.45)

Why it’s recommended: Robust order book and capacity expansion, diversification into high-margin passenger segment

Key metrics : P/E: 34.93, 52-week high: ₹ 1,897, volume: ₹ 39.30 lakh

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

Risk factors: Supply chain disruptions, execution delays

Buy at : ₹ 811.45

Target price: ₹ 950 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 772

Buy Network18 Media & Investments Ltd (current price: ₹ 46.15)

Why it’s recommended: Digital expansion and audience reach, investments in sports broadcasting

Key metrics: P/E: N/A, 52-week high: ₹ 228, volume: ₹ 44.62 crore

Technical analysis: Reclaimed its 50-DMA

Risk factors: Volatility in advertising revenue, high investment costs, and profitability pressure

Buy at : ₹ 46.15

Target price: ₹ 56 in three months

Stop loss: ₹ 43.2

How Nifty 50 performed on 24 April

On Thursday, Nifty 50 paused after a strong seven-day rally, closing marginally lower and forming a red Doji candle, signaling indecision and mild profit booking. The index opened slightly negative and was unable to surpass the previous day’s high, with pressure from Banking, Financials, FMCG, and Realty sectors dragging sentiment. On the flip side, pharma led the gains with more than 1%, followed by modest strength in metals (+0.18%). The advance-decline ratio remained neutral at 1:1, reflecting balanced but cautious market participation.

From a technical standpoint, Nifty 50 continues to hold above its 200-day moving average, reflecting underlying strength despite today's mild pullback. The RSI maintains a bullish trajectory on both the daily and weekly charts, signaling continued upward momentum. Additionally, the MACD on the daily chart remains positive and above the central line. However, the weekly MACD is yet to cross above the central line.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty Bank transitioned from a "Rally Attempt" to a “Confirmed Uptrend".

The near-term bias remains cautiously positive despite today’s mild pullback, as long as Nifty 50 holds above the crucial support level of 24,200. Today’s price action reflects profit booking at higher levels, but the broader structure remains intact. A rebound from current levels could trigger fresh momentum toward 24,700–24,900. However, a decisive break below 24,200 may lead to a phase of sideways consolidation, with the next key support placed around 23,900.

How the Nifty Bank Performed

On Thursday, Bank Nifty extended its decline for the second straight session, closing at 55,201.40, down 0.30%. The index opened at 55,103.90, marked an intraday high of 55,550.45, and slipped to a low of 55,088.40. The session concluded with the formation of a second consecutive bearish candle on the daily chart, signaling continued selling pressure. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, which dragged the overall banking space lower. Nifty Financial Service index also experienced a decline, closing at 26,364.90, down 0.34%.

Despite today’s mild pullback, the index continues to trade above all key moving averages, indicating that the broader uptrend remains intact. However, momentum indicators, RSI and MACD, are beginning to show signs of slight exhaustion on the daily chart, hinting at a potential short-term consolidation.

According to O'Neil’s methodology of market direction, Nifty Bank transitioned from an "Uptrend Under Pressure" to a “Confirmed Uptrend".

The bias remains positive for Bank Nifty as long as it stays above the crucial support zone of 54,500. However, to strengthen the bullish outlook, the index should break above the 56,000 marks in the upcoming sessions. On the downside, key support is seen in the range of 54,500–54,00.

