Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 April
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Friday, 25 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Thursday, Nifty 50 ended slightly lower, snapping a seven-day winning streak, as investors booked profits after the recent rally. The index closed 0.34% lower at 24,246.70. Weak earnings from Hindustan Unilever and pressure in FMCG and realty sectors weighed on sentiment. Mixed global cues and ongoing US-China trade tensions also contributed to the cautious mood. However, sustained foreign inflows and strength in mid- and small-cap stocks indicate that overall market sentiment remains broadly positive.