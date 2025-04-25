Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 April

How the Nifty Bank Performed

On Thursday, Bank Nifty extended its decline for the second straight session, closing at 55,201.40, down 0.30%. The index opened at 55,103.90, marked an intraday high of 55,550.45, and slipped to a low of 55,088.40. The session concluded with the formation of a second consecutive bearish candle on the daily chart, signaling continued selling pressure. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in heavyweights like ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, which dragged the overall banking space lower. Nifty Financial Service index also experienced a decline, closing at 26,364.90, down 0.34%.