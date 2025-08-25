Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India
MarketSmith India 5 min read 25 Aug 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
Here are the best stock recommendations from MarketSmith India for 25 August.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
On Friday, Indian markets witnessed a sharp reversal, ending a six-day winning streak as indices succumbed to profit booking amid weak global cues. Nifty 50 closed 0.85% lower at 24,870, settling below the key psychological level of 25,000. The market breadth was decisively negative, with a significantly higher number of declining stocks compared to advancing ones.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story