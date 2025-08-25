Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India

The momentum indicator, RSI, has turned downward and is currently positioned at 41, indicating weakness in the index. Meanwhile, the MACD has shifted to a positive territory after several weeks of a negative crossover, but its position below the central line continues to signal caution. According to O'Neil's methodology of market direction, Bank Nifty remains in an "Uptrend Under Pressure." In light of this, investors are advised to adopt a selective approach, focusing on high-quality stocks while prioritising disciplined risk management to protect capital and concentrating only on high-conviction opportunities.