Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 25 June

Technically, the index remains above all its key moving averages across multiple time frames. However, it once again failed to sustain above the immediate resistance level of 25,200 and settled at 25,044. For the past five weeks, the Nifty 50 has been oscillating within a well-defined rectangular range of 24,500-25,200. Momentum indicators reflect a lack of strong directional bias. At the same time, the RSI remains flat around 57 and the MACD continues to stay in a negative crossover, suggesting an ongoing phase of consolidation.