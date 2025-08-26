Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India

From a technical perspective, the index breached its 100-DMA on Friday. It continued to trade below it, indicating mounting selling pressure. The immediate support is placed near 54,900, and a decisive break below this level could trigger another leg of downside. For any meaningful bullish reversal to emerge, the index must first reclaim its 100-DMA, followed by a sustained move above the 50-DMA. Until then, the bias remains cautious, and traders are advised to monitor these critical levels, as they will determine whether the trend strengthens on the downside or shifts toward a recovery phase.