Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India

The index failed to sustain above 24,850 and is currently trading marginally above its 100-DMA. The overall bias has turned negative, with the next support levels placed at 24,650 and subsequently 24,450. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 24,900, followed by the psychological 25,000 level. A sustained move above these resistances would be essential to signal renewed strength and open scope for a meaningful recovery.