Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 28 April
SummaryBest stock recommendations: Discover MarketSmith India's expert top picks for Monday, 28 April. Get insights into top-performing stocks and make informed investment decisions.
On Friday, Nifty 50 ended lower due to profit booking after a strong recent rally. Selling pressure was seen in banking, financials, and FMCG stocks, which weighed on the index. The index closed 0.86% lower at 24,039. Despite opening on a flat note, the index failed to sustain higher levels amid weak global cues and cautious investor sentiment ahead of key macroeconomic data. Broader markets also showed mixed action, indicating a pause in momentum. The overall structure, however, remained positive above key support levels.