Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 28 April

How Nifty Bank performed

On Friday, the Bank Nifty continued its decline for the third consecutive session, closing at 54,664, down 0.97%. The index opened at 55,233, marked an intraday high of 55,350.55, and slipped to a low of 54,176.45. The decline was primarily driven by weakness in key heavyweights like Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBIN, which weighed down the overall banking sector. Similarly, FINNIFTY index also declined, closing at 26,036, down 1.02%.