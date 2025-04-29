Best stock recommendations today: MarketSmith India's top picks for 29 April

The outlook for the Nifty Bank remains positive, with the index holding above the critical support zone of 54,500. The index is currently trending in an upward trajectory, and the current trend suggests potential targets around 56,000, followed by 57,500 in the coming days. On the downside, key support is seen in the 54,500–54,000 range. If the index stays above this support zone, the bullish momentum is likely to continue.