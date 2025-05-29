MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 29 May

The index is currently encountering strong resistance in 25,000–25,200, which aligns with a previously established supply zone. Recent price action suggests that a decisive breakout and sustained move above this resistance band is critical to reaffirm the bullish trend. In the absence of such a breakout, the index is expected to remain range-bound and volatile in the near term. On the downside, key support levels are identified between 24,500 and 24,400, which could act as a cushion against further declines.