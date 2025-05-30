MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 30 May
Two stock recommendations by MarketSmith India for 30 May.
On Thursday, the Nifty 50 rose 0.33%, closing at 24,833, supported by positive global cues, an improved monsoon forecast, and optimism around strong Q4 GDP growth data. Sectoral performance was mixed, with notable strength seen in construction, metals, pharma, and IT stocks. However, PSU banks, consumer goods, financial services, and the Nifty Bank witnessed selling pressure.