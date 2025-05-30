MarketSmith India’s best stock recommendations for today, 30 May

The Nifty Bank is currently trading within a sideways range, with a decisive breakout above 56,000 serving as a critical indicator for the continuation of its bullish momentum. A sustained move and close above this level would likely signal the commencement of a new upward trend. In the absence of such a breakout, the index is expected to remain in its consolidation phase. Should the breakout materialise, the Nifty Bank could target near-term gains in 57,500–58,800. On the downside, immediate support levels are observed around 55,000, with a secondary support near 54,500.