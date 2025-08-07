Best stock recommendations today—from MarketSmith India for 7 August
MarketSmith India 5 min read 07 Aug 2025, 06:02 AM IST
Summary
MarketSmith India recommends two insurance sector stocks for 7 August.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Indian equity indices extended losses for a second straight session on 6 August, with Nifty closing below 24,600. Sensex ended 166.26 points lower, or 0.21%, at 80,543.99, while Nifty declined 75.35 points, or 0.31%, to settle at 24,574.20.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story